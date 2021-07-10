5 WWE Superstars pulled from announced pay-per-view matches at the last minute

There are very few instances in WWE where the company will announce a big match for one of their upcoming pay-per-views and then for whatever reason that match doesn't happen, but it still occurs every now and then.

We most recently saw this happen when the Rey Mysterio vs Roman Reigns Hell in a Cell match was taken off of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and added to the Friday Night SmackDown go-home show instead.

But what I want to look at today is recent instances of a Superstar being announced for a pay-per-view match only to end up getting pulled from that match in the last minute.

So without further ado, let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who have been pulled from announced pay-per-view matches at the last minute.

#5. WWE Superstar Bayley removed from Money in the Bank 2021 due to injury

BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months.



A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown.https://t.co/qLsf8KTHNp — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2021

Bayley was announced as going one-on-one with Biance Belair for the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The two were set to clash over the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. There was also the added stipulation that the two would be doing battle in an I Quit match.

However, just nine days before the show was due to take place, WWE made a shock announcement that Bayley had suffered an injury during training and would consequently be out of action for nine months.

We're told the Bayley injury happened during the mandatory "return to road" training session at the WWE Performance Center while doing chain wrestling with another Superstar. It was referred to as a freak accident. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 9, 2021

WWE announced they would be replacing Bayley in the title match with her replacement being announced on Friday Night SmackDown. There's no current indication as to who that replacement might be.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful added that Bayley's injury was alleged to have taken place during WWE's mandatory 'return to the road' training session at the WWE Performance Center while chain wrestling with another Superstar. The injury itself is alleged to have been caused by a freak accident.

