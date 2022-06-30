5 WWE Superstars who should have qualified for the 2022 Money in the Bank ladder match 

The 2022 Money in the Bank event is now mere days away, and the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match is complete while the men's still awaits a final participant.

The matches will be completed following this week's SmackDown, but several superstars have surprisingly missed out.

This year's bouts will see Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Shotzi battle it out to become Miss Money in the Bank. The men's side will see Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Omos, and another star looking to secure the contract.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who should have been included in this year's matches.

#5. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has recently returned to WWE TV after requesting his release from the company earlier this year. Ali has a history in the Money in the Bank ladder match after his victory was snatched from him back in 2019.

Ali stood on top of the ladder before Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring as the surprise final entrant in the bout and was able to then take the briefcase and the contract. Ali was also injured and replaced by Kofi Kingston to kick off KofiMania, which saw the latter become WWE Champion for the first time.

Ali has been the bridesmaid many times, and this year would have been the perfect time for him to become the bride. While there is a chance that he could be the final man in the match, it seems unlikely at this point

#4. Finn Balor

Finn Balor was the inaugural Universal Champion back in 2016. While his career has been plagued by injury, he was recently able to dominate NXT and has now joined Judgment Day. Alongside Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, Balor attacked Edge and has since sidelined the veteran for the foreseeable future.

Money in the Bank has historically worked better when handed to a heel, and with the backing of Priest and Ripley, Balor would have been a fantastic choice for Mr. Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, the stable could have taken out The Usos for the contract to be cashed in on Roman Reigns.

#3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens hasn't had the best few weeks since being stuck in a feud with Ezekiel/Elias since his return in April. Owens has a personality that has allowed this storyline to go as far as it can. However, he deserves to be pushed in the company for carrying one of the strangest feuds in history.

Owens was possibly set to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match this past week on RAW, but his match was canceled, and instead, there was a last-minute qualifying match that allowed Riddle to secure his place.

The Prizefighter is reportedly struggling with a minor injury, which means that he could be part of SmackDown and qualify for the match tomorrow night instead.

#2. Ricochet

Ricochet has repeatedly proved that he is one of the best high-flying stars in the company. As a former Intercontinental Champion, he needs to bounce back, and the Money in the Bank ladder match could have been the perfect place.

The One and Only regularly steals the show, and there isn't a definitive high flyer in the match at present. This means that the contest may be lacking some of the show-stealing moments that the bout has become famous for.

Ricochet is a SmackDown star and as of writing it's unclear who will be involved in the final qualifying match tomorrow night. Hence, the former champion could be made part of the show.

#1. Current WWE Superstar Naomi could have returned at Money in the Bank

Naomi hasn't been seen on WWE TV for more than a month after walking out of an episode of Money Night RAW alongside Sasha Banks. The former women's champion has been part of her own fair share of ladder matches and, much like Ricochet, has become one of the stars who steals the show.

It's unclear what Naomi's current status with WWE is, but she would be the star who could dominate this match, and her return would definitely make the bout less predictable. Naomi is athletically gifted, and while she probably wouldn't have been pushed to win the match, she would definitely have added an edge to it.

Currently, there are just seven women in the Money in the Bank ladder match, which means that WWE could decide to add an eighth on the night as a surprise.

