5 WWE Superstars who could be recruited by The Judgment Day

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day approached Matt Riddle and offered him a place in their stable following his recent loss to Seth Rollins.

Clearly, The Original Bro wasn't interested in the offer, but this gesture means that The Judgment Day is still open to recruiting more members after Dominik recently joined.

Several current WWE Superstars could be added to the group since many have been underutilized following Vince McMahon's retirement. While Triple H has allowed many stars to make their return, there are others who have seemingly been forgotten.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who could be recruited by The Judgment Day.

#5. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali was once the leader of his own stable called RETRIBUTION, which appeared to have the same kind of goals as The Judgment Day. The stable didn't last long due to poor bookings since Ali was able to push the group in the right direction for a while before the wheels came off.

Ali handed in his release request back in January but has since returned to screens but appears to have been forgotten again. Given his persona and the fact that he can work effectively as a heel, Ali would be a fantastic addition to the group and even has the right kind of attire to match.

#4. AJ Styles

The Judgment Day has noted several times that they have no leader, which could be why they have been able to work so well together since their formation. The group now appears to have paired off, with Damian Priest and Finn Balor being seen as a duo and Rhea Ripley taking charge of Dominik.

Styles was once WWE Champion, if anyone has reason to turn heel and take control of his own career. The Phenomenal One hasn't been near the WWE Championship in years and could be a fantastic addition to the team to help them establish a new direction once the feud with Edge comes to an end.

#3. Veer Mahaan

Veer is another star who has lacked direction, and at the moment, The Judgment Day is lacking a monster in their midst. The 34-year-old is undefeated and could be used as a wrecking ball when the group comes across any tough opponents.

Veer hasn't been on the main roster for very long, but he knows how to assess a target and has shown that he could be an asset to any team if he can be controlled. If the stable can control him and unleash him when needed, then they could be unstoppable.

#2. Rey Mysterio

The old saying goes, "If you can't beat them, join them." Rey Mysterio has been battling The Judgment Day for months, and the group has now convinced his only son to join.

While it's clear that Rey still believes that Dominik is under their spell and will change his mind in the future, this doesn't appear to be the case, and at some point, Mysterio will learn it too.

Will Rey Mysterio finally give in and join The Judgment Day alongside his son, which would then allow him to turn heel for the first time in his career, or will the WWE veteran be able to convince his son to walk back into the light?

#1. WWE's Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory

Austin Theory needs backup, it's clear that he needs help when it comes to cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase since there are so many people on his way.

Theory has many enemies, so he needs to make friends in order to level this out and buy himself some time when attempting to cash in his contract.

The Judgment Day is currently focused on Rey Mysterio and Edge, but they could switch their focus to Roman Reigns if Theory was to join and the group could finally be the downfall of The Bloodline.

With rumors that Roman Reigns could be set to lose one of his Championships fairly soon, this could be an idea.

Who do you think The Judgment Day will target next? Have your say in the comments section below...

