5 WWE Superstars who could replace Max Dupri in Maximum Male Models 

Max Dupri quit Maximum Male Models a few weeks ago and has since made it clear that he has reverted to his former WWE persona, LA Knight.

The former NXT superstar leaves ma.çé and mån.sôör under the watchful eye of Maxxine Dupri, but without a dominant male figure to put the trio forward, it's hard to imagine the group will remain together for much longer.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who could take over Max Dupri's role in Maximum Male Models.

#5. Angel Garza

Angel Garza has always had an air about him that links up well with Maximum Male Models and has already had several interactions with the group.

Garza has been seen flirting with Maxxine, and now that Max is no longer there to thwart his attempts to seduce his sister, it could lead to the duo finally coming together.

The 30-year-old has been on the main roster long enough to know how to push the group forward and knows his way around the Tag Team Division, so that he could be a fantastic addition to the stable.

#4. Humberto Carrillo

Much like Garza, Humberto Carrillo has had several interactions with Maximum Male Models and has a similar character to the two stars already included in the group.

Carrillo and his cousin have been on the main roster for a while and are not currently being utilized, so if this opportunity opens the door for either of them, then it would be a nice change of pace.

Carrillo and Garza already have a right look for the group as well, which would definitely help.

#3. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller has clearly never met a reflection that he didn't like, he is motivated and has impressive self-esteem. Whilst the star is currently part of the NXT brand, there isn't anything stopping him from making the move up to the main roster and filling Max's empty seat.

There are rumors that Waller could have been called up as part of the Firefly Fun House, so his main roster call-up may not be far away, and Maximum Male Models could be the perfect landing place for him.

#2. WWE veteran R-Truth

One thing that Maximum Male Models don't have right now is personality, Max Dupri was unable to push this forward because he wasn't a natural on the mic, but one star who is currently being underutilized definitely is.

R-Truth may be seen as a comedic character, but Dupri appeared to be nothing more than a compere for the models when they were part of their fashion shows, and this would be much more entertaining if someone like R-Truth was doing it.

Truth also has the connections to push the group forward since he has been around the business for several decades.

#1. Former WWE Champion The Miz

This may be seen as a step down for The Miz at the moment, but he is in dire need of allies. The former World Champion is being targeted by Dexter Lumis and could need the help of a tag team to back him up.

Miz is no stranger to photoshoots and reality TV, he's someone who has lived the Hollywood lifestyle alongside his WWE career, has acted in movies, and could teach the models so much more than Dupri was able to. He also already has a name beginning with M, which makes him perfect for the position.

