Goldberg's WWE run is one of the most conflicting returns in professional wrestling history. One of WCW's most successful homegrown talents, he was given a mega push that saw him defeat his opponents in a matter of minutes. His popularity barely decreased even after the end of his winning streak.

When Goldberg joined WWE, he was treated as a major player, but he wasn't used to his limited strengths. He feuded against Brock Lesnar and has since maintained a part-time schedule limited to two matches per year.

The arrangement has been praised for the company finally learning to use the man to his strengths and criticized Goldberg for receiving major spots and title reigns in place of younger talents.

Goldberg is hardly a spring chicken at the age of 54, and he can only enter the ring for a limited number of matches before retiring for good. WWE must not squander the opportunity and let a major talent or a rising superstar gain a clean victory over the Hall of Famer.

Here is a list of 5 WWE superstars who could retire Goldberg when the time comes.

#5 WWE Superstar Austin Theory

The idea has been conceptualized by former WWE and WCW veteran Vince Russo. He believes that Theory, who is currently under the tutelage of Vince McMahon, would gain a long-standing connection with the fans if he manages to retire Goldberg.

Theory defeating Goldberg and putting an end to the latter's legendary career is a far-fetched idea, but so is him becoming Vince McMahon's on-screen protege. The latter idea is a real, observable event on weekly television and the former too might turn into reality.

