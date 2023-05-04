5 WWE superstars who could return at Backlash 2023 - former WWE Champion returns as a heel 

WWE Backlash 2023 is just two days away. The upcoming premium live event will be live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, this Saturday, May 6.

The Stamford-based company has announced some mouth-watering matches for the event. While Brock Lesnar is scheduled to lock horns with Cody Rhodes, Bad Bunny will take on Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight match. Furthermore, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline will also be in action on the show.

On another note, WWE could be planning some blockbuster returns for the premium live event to not only add that element of surprise but also lay the foundations for some fresh feuds.

The following piece will look at five such returns that could happen at Backlash 2023.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Xero News @NewsXero Some Saturday News Bits



New Roman Merch with the 1000 Day Branding should be out shortly after NOC.



Roman vs AJ Styles is being Planned as the next Roman Feud.



A recent report revealed that the company is planning to pit Seth Rollins against a heel Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship in the coming days. Hence, McIntyre's potential WWE return could be on the cards very soon.

While The Scottish Warrior has been off WWE TV in the last few weeks, he could make his blockbuster return at the event to lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored feud against The Visionary. The creative could have McIntyre return and turn on Rollins, costing him a win in against The Nigerian Giant Omos at Backlash 2023.

#4 & #3 Bray Wyatt & Uncle Howdy

WWE @WWE



and Uncle Howdy clearly aren't done yet...



Bray Wyatt has been sidelined since March 2023 due to a "physical issue." This has forced the company to pull The Eater of Worlds' closest ally, Uncle Howdy, from WWE programming as well. However, Wyatt is reportedly excited about his WWE return. This could mean that the former WWE Champion's potential return may not be too far off.

The creative team could have Bray return with Uncle Howdy at Backlash 2023. Given the duo was involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley prior to Wyatt's injury, the company may have the pair make their presence felt in The All Mighty's match at Backlash.

#2 Big E

WWE @WWE @WWEBigE had a blast in his first game as emcee for the @USFLPanthers !! .@WWEBigE had a blast in his first game as emcee for the @USFLPanthers!! https://t.co/ET4oXNq339

While there were reports of Big E returning to WWE during the recently concluded Draft, it didn't happen. However, the company could be saving the former WWE Champion's return for Backlash 2023.

Big E's return at the premium live event could be best for business by drawing several eyeballs. The company may even have him play a key role in any of the matches to lay the groundwork for a future feud.

#1 Randy Orton makes his WWE return at Backlash 2023

Randy Orton was one of the most high-profile names rumored to be making his WWE return at WrestleMania 39. However, it didn't come to fruition. While there is still a cloud over his comeback, WWE could throw a curveball at fans by having him return on Saturday.

As you may know, Randy Orton's partner, Matt Riddle, is scheduled to join forces with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline on Saturday. Hence, The Apex Predator could return to help his RK-Bro partner prevail over the heel faction.

Given that Orton has some unfinished business with the Roman Reigns-led faction, the former WWE Champion making his presence felt in the six-man tag match would make total sense.

Should Randy Orton return at WWE Backlash 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

