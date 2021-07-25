5 WWE Superstars who could return to SmackDown to challenge Bianca Belair

There has been a lot of movement between the three WWE brands over the past few weeks as the build-up to the WWE Draft in October begins and several superstars learn on their new brands.

Mandy Rose has already been moved from the main roster to NXT and there have been a number of names who have been promoted in her place on both SmackDown and RAW.

On SmackDown, Bianca Belair was recently able to defeat Carmella twice in Women's Championship matches, which means that The EST of WWE will be looking for a new challenger heading into SummerSlam.

With Bayley out of action for the remainder of the year and many of the women on SmackDown not considered to be in a position to step up, the company may be forced to be creative when it comes to Belair's next challenger.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Naomi could make her return to SmackDown

Naomi has been making a name for herself on Monday Night RAW since she was moved over to the brand as part of the most recent WWE Draft. Naomi was part of a tag team with Lana who were pushing for a Women's Tag Team Championship opportunity before Lana was released from WWE last month.

The former Women's Champion has reportedly been moved back over to SmackDown, a move that is yet to be made official by WWE, which would allow Naomi to link back up with her husband Jimmy Uso.

The money feud on SmackDown right now would have to be The Usos vs The Street Profits for the Tag Team Championships and it's hard to imagine that feud would happen without Naomi and Bianca Belair playing their part.

If Naomi makes her return to the blue brand in the coming weeks, then she could be part of this feud and it could lead to a SmackDown Women's Championship match for her at SummerSlam.

As a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi has stepped into the spotlight in the past but is yet to battle Belair in one-on-one competition. A match for the Championship between the two most athletic women in the company would definitely be worth watching at SummerSlam.

