6 WWE Superstars who were no shows on RAW

It has been widely reported that last night's episode of WWE's Monday Night RAW went through a number of changes before it made it to air.

PWInsider noted that Vince McMahon ripped up the script for RAW several times, which led to many of the matches that were announced ahead of time being scrapped.

Sheamus vs Bobby Lashley, The Miz vs John Morrison, and Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest were all scrapped from the show and later replaced. While the matches that aired in their place included many of the same stars, there were several notable absentees.

John Morrison instead took on Omos in a slight change, while Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Damian Priest collided over the United States Championship. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP also teamed up to take on RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championships. All Championships were retained as part of last night's episode of the show.

The following article looks at just six notable names who were missing from last night's episode of WWE RAW.

#6. Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Oklahoma City is nice, but I’m ready to get back home 🏡✈️ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 31, 2021

Alexa Bliss has recently been part of the feud between Eva Marie and Doudrop, but the former Women's Champion was notably absent last night on RAW.

Bliss noted ahead of the show that she was in Oklahoma City but failed to make an appearance on the show.

Haha I didn’t “miss” RAW . I was very much there 😂 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 31, 2021

It was recently reported by WrestlingNews that Bliss was set to be part of the show in the first draft of the script, but as previously noted, this was ripped up and re-written by Vince McMahon.

This means that Alexa Bliss was backstage last night on RAW, but the angle that the former Champion and her sidekick Lilly were set to be part of was left on the cutting room floor.

Since Doudrop and Eva Marie have entered a feud against each other following SummerSlam, it's unclear where Bliss fitted into this week's episode of the show. Given Bliss' recent momentum, it's a shock that she was one of the stars who was omitted.

Bliss may be looking to start a new feud heading into WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, something which could easily be saved for next week's RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam