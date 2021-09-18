×
5 WWE Superstars who's sisters are/were also wrestlers 

Several current and former WWE Superstars have sisters who were or are part of the business
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified Sep 18, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Listicle

Wrestling has become a family affair in recent years since the current generation in WWE is made up of several families.

At present, the Anoa'i family appears to be dominating SmackDown but there are several other families out there that have proved that the business can be genetic.

Whilst the WWE Universe is aware of one member of a certain family, it may not be as well known that several current and former WWE Superstars have other members of their family in the business.

The following list looks at just five current and former WWE Superstars whose sisters are or were once, also wrestlers.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox and her sister Christina Crawford

Christina via Instagram: Can’t wait to squeeze my friends and family a little tighter 💕 #quarantine #socialdistancing #sister https://t.co/6mhzraL4My

Alicia Fox is a former Divas Champion in WWE who came into the company after she was recruited by John Laurinaitis while working as a model.

Fox was part of WWE for around 13 years before her departure back in 2019 and there was a time when both Fox and her sister Christina were contracted to the company at the same time.

Christina was signed to WWE on a developmental deal back in 2010 and worked for FCW and later made several appearances for NXT.

Christina worked with the likes of Kaitlyn, Audrey Marie, and Paige during her time in NXT, but was released from her contract in August 2012, just months after the show's rebranding.

Crawford then went on to a tryout with TNA and even made an appearance for World Xtreme Wrestling before leaving the business altogether. The former WWE Superstar went on to Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League in 2013 as a cheerleader.

East Coasting it with @CharlieLapson @WWECayleeTurner!! #FashionScavengerHunt http://t.co/svHxbHsj

In November 2020, Christina revealed on her Instagram page that she was now a qualified real estate agent.

Alicia Fox has now become an alumni for WWE and makes odd appearances for the company when needed. Fox's most recent appearance came back at WrestleMania 37 when she was alongside the rest of the roster for the opening of the show.

