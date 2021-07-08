5 WWE Superstars who specialize in certain match types

When we think of certain match types in WWE, we can always find one Superstar who we associate with that particular type. Whether it be the infamous Punjabi Prison match associated with The Great Khali, or more recently 'The Modern Day Maharaja' Jinder Mahal. Perhaps the Lion's Den match is associated with Attitude Era legend Ken Shamrock.

There have been multiple match types that have been created throughout the history of the WWE, and a handful of WWE Superstars have their claim to some of those as being 'their playground'.

With that in mind, let's take a look at WWE Superstars who specialize in certain match types, starting with one of the most daring Superstars in WWE history.

#5 Jeff Hardy - WWE Ladder Match

Jeff Hardy performing a Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder

'The Charismatic Enigma' is mostly associated with his daredevil antics, especially when it comes to Ladder Matches. Jeff Hardy's first taste of the Ladder Match was in 1999, teaming up with his brother Matt to face Edge and Christian in the final of the Terri Invitational Tournament.

WWE first debuted the Ladder Match in 1992, in a match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels on WWF Wrestling Challenge.

Since his first appearance in a Ladder Match in 1999, Jeff Hardy has competed in twelve, winning over half of those matches.

There have been multiple iconic matches and moments that have cemented Jeff Hardy as one of the best of all time. For example, his Ladder Match war with The Undertaker on an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2002 for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Following the match, The Deadman raised Hardy's hand, signaling his respect.

We'll always remember that famous quote Jim Ross said on commentary:

"Climb the ladder kid, make yourself famous!"

It really was a career-making moment for Hardy as a singles competitor in WWE, despite not being able to capture the championship.

Hardy's latest Ladder Match came at the Clash of Champions event in September 2020, where he put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn and 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles.

The daredevil defeated the likes of Johnny Nitro (John Morrison), Carlito and Edge in the Ladder Match as a singles competitor. Hardy also defeated The Dudley Boyz, Edge & Christian and Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin while teaming with his brother Matt.

