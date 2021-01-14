5 WWE Superstars who stepped in at the last minute to save the day

WWE makes it clear whenever there are promotions for upcoming shows, that all plans are subject to change. This is because the company's shows are performed live and often injuries or other personal issues can cause plans to change at the last minute.

Over the past few years, the company has had to cash in on their "subject to change" small print several times due to a number of different issues with superstars who were originally booked to be on certain shows.

The following list looks at just five times that WWE stars were forced to step in at the last minute to save the day, either on RAW, SmackDown, or on pay-per-view.

#5. WWE COO Triple H - Monday Night RAW 2021

This past week on RAW, the company was forced to make several changes to the show at the last minute when it was announced publicly that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be forced into quarantine ahead of the show.

At the time, McIntyre was scheduled to wrestle Randy Orton in the main event of WWE's Monday Night RAW and the company had to act fast to find a replacement. Triple H was the man who was called into action as The Viper challenged The Game to his first match in almost two years.

Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine. https://t.co/xgubbWEupk — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2021

The former 14-time World Champion accepted after a personal altercation with The Legend Killer before the two men then fought it out in an unsanctioned fight.

Of course, Triple H's part in the bout wasn't a big one and after a few minutes, it appeared as though The Fiend had returned before Alexa Bliss showed up and sent a message to Orton in the shape of a fireball.

Triple H was the perfect man to step in at the last minute and despite being quarantined, McIntyre was still able to play his part in the show when he appeared via pre-recorded video. The WWE Champion accepted Goldberg's Royal Rumble challenge and spoke about his recent positive COVID test and the fact that he didn't have any symptoms.

Despite McIntyre being unable to interact with the WWE Universe following his test result, the company was still able to include him in the show and The Game stepping in meant that the show was able to run smoothly.