5 WWE Superstars who could have stolen Vince McMahon's egg

This year's Survivor Series saw the return of Vince McMahon, who brought an egg along with him.

The WWE Chairman had a meeting with Universal Champion Roman Reigns early in the night and revealed that the egg was a gift from The Rock. He also mentioned that it was worth $100 million.

Roman Reigns made a joke about this being the price of his next contract before leaving the office. Later in the night, the egg was missing when Vince McMahon was in a meeting with Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce.

The mystery wasn't wrapped up as part of last night's show, which means that it will now boil over into tonight's episode of RAW. There are several superstars who could have taken the egg and even more who have a motive, the following list looks at just five:

#5. Kevin Owens could have taken Vince McMahon's egg in order to make a point

Kevin Owens was present at Survivor Series last night and was able to head backstage whilst the men's elimination match was taking place since he eliminated himself early on.

Owens has had his issues with Vince McMahon and the whole McMahon family in the past. This could be a way for The Prizefighter to force The Chairman to listen to him. KO obviously isn't happy at present and there are rumors that he wants to walk away from the company when his contract expires.

Owens has even addressed this as part of the storyline, so what if the former champion decides to go one better and take the egg? He could then use it as leverage against Vince McMahon to ensure that the WWE Chairman has to offer him a new contract.

Owens could even go one better and use it to guarantee himself a world title shot before he walks away from the company in 2022. This all depends on Owens' current character and whether or not he's willing to go this far to hold WWE to ransom.

