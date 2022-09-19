5 WWE Superstars who unbelievably never suffered a significant injury

The world of pro wrestling and WWE can be riddled with heartbreaking injuries and tragic, career-threatening injuries. Pro wrestling is an unforgivable contact sport that can forever alter the careers and lives of wrestlers who step foot through those ropes. Sacrificing their bodies for the love of the game and the roar of the crowd.

Being injured is a part of the world of WWE, and many wrestlers dealing with in-ring injuries are often out of action for a longer period.

However, there are a few superstars who have avoided the injury bug and continue to have a great career. Today, we celebrate these men and women as we look at five WWE Superstars who have never suffered a significant injury.

#5. The “Queen of Harts” remains a sharpshooter inside the squared circle

Natalya is one of the most well-established veterans on the women’s division. She has been a force to be reckoned with for well over fifteen years in WWE.

Much like her uncle, Bret Hart, she is a solid technician who can put on a great wrestling match with anyone regardless of her opponent’s in-ring abilities.

One amazing feat for Natalya is being able to remain injury-free without missing time away from the squared circle. One of the only times she was away from the ring was to be at Tyson Kidd’s side following his own serious, career-ending injury.

#4. “KO Mania” continues to run wild

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Kevin Owens has killed it in three exceptional segments since being The Prizefighter again.



He is firing on all cylinders. Kevin Owens has killed it in three exceptional segments since being The Prizefighter again.He is firing on all cylinders. https://t.co/cYQCMS94jU

Kevin Owens has wrestled well over fifteen years in the business. He has proven to be a workhorse inside the ring. Between his time with Ring of Honor and WWE, Owen has managed to remain free from any significant injuries.

He has wrestled at the top level and has gone above and beyond to give wrestling fans the best match possible. As Owens continues to wrestle at the top of his game, he has been very fortunate to perform at a high, consistent level.

#3. An absolutely “Glorious” run

Bobby Roode has been a part of the wrestling business for over twenty years. Looking back at his career, between his days in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and WWE, it’s fascinating that Roode has been able to avoid any serious setbacks or injuries along the way.

The former TNA World Champion has a lot left in the tank and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Roode has proven that no matter where he is placed on the card, he can deliver a solid match and make his opponent look like a million bucks because of his talent.

#2. No “Trouble in Paradise” in sight for this WWE Champion

Coca @3CProWrestling I’m starting to feel like I made this up cuz I can’t find a pic but didn’t Kofi Kingston have a custom “new day” belt after beating Daniel Bryan. Am I confusing it with Eco-friendly belt? I’m starting to feel like I made this up cuz I can’t find a pic but didn’t Kofi Kingston have a custom “new day” belt after beating Daniel Bryan. Am I confusing it with Eco-friendly belt? https://t.co/HP6caEF3AT

Kofi Kingston has been in the pro wrestling business for almost two decades and has been a consistent performer inside the ring, giving fans memories that will last a lifetime.

He has won multiple championships, including the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 over Daniel Bryan in the biggest matchup of his wrestling career.

Kofi did suffer a minor elbow injury back in 2013 and was out for 8-weeks. However, he has never suffered an injury that has threatened his career to date.

He has proven time and time again that he is a constant fixture on WWE programming and will continue to be that superstar no matter what role he is placed in.

#1. A trip down to “Suplex City”

Brock Lesnar wrestles a physical style that can put fear in any performer that steps through those ropes with him. The mayor of “Suplex City” has proven during his two runs with WWE that he is one of the toughest performers inside the ring to date.

Lesnar has had a couple of health issues in between his two runs in the company, which included a groin injury after his initial company departure to try out for the NFL.

He also developed diverticulitis during his run with the UFC, which caused his career with MMA to come to a screeching halt at the time.

However, during his wrestling career itself, The Beast Incarnate has been healthy as a horse and doesn’t show any signs of being stopped anytime soon.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far