5 WWE Superstars who have surprisingly only wrestled one match in 2022

WrestleMania season is now in the rear-view mirror, and several WWE Superstars have been able to make their returns to the company in recent weeks.

Road To WrestleMania traditionally sees the promotion use most of its roster. The show itself allows many underutilized stars to be showcased in the new two-night format.

It appears that not every performer was able to benefit from this in 2022 since there are still five current WWE Superstars who have only wrestled one match this year.

#5. R-Truth has only wrestled The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle, Royal

R-Truth turned 50 earlier this year and is now one of the most decorated champions in WWE history, thanks to his recent storyline surrounding the 24/7 Championship.

In recent weeks, Truth has been embroiled in a storyline between Dana Brooke, Reggie, Tamina, and Akira Tozawa. However, he has only wrestled one match on the main show, which came last month. The RAW Superstar was one of the men included in the 2022 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal but came up short to Madcap Moss.

The WWE veteran has been seen working as a couples counselor on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks.

#4. Asuka has only wrestled one match this year

Asuka has been out of action for more than a year after suffering an arm injury, and her last on-screen appearance came back at Money in the Bank in 2021. The former women's champion made her surprise return to WWE to confront Becky Lynch following the latter's return last week on RAW.

Asuka has since wrestled just one match since she was part of this week's episode of RAW. She teamed up with Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair against Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Sonya Deville during the show.

Since her comeback, the Empress of Tomorrow has seemingly stepped into a feud with Lynch and is expected to feature in more bouts moving forward.

#3. Xia Li has only wrestled one match on SmackDown this year

Xia Li recently made her return to SmackDown, where she announced that she was no longer The Protector and instead would only be looking to protect herself. Li seemingly turned heel as part of the announcement but is yet to wrestle a match with this new attitude.

The last time the WWE Universe saw Xia Li in action was back in February when she was able to defeat Natalya on an episode of SmackDown. The 33-year-old star has been missing from the Blue brand in recent months, but while she has been absent from TV, she is still wrestling dark matches ahead of the main show.

#2. Drew Gulak has only wrestled The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year

Drew Gulak has been looking to transition into the role of broadcast personnel on SmackDown in recent weeks, and it's hard to blame him since he has only been able to wrestle one match in the last five months.

Gulak was part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of WrestleMania last month and came up short to Madcap Moss. The former Cruiserweight Champion has recently become part of the feud between Charlotte and Ronda Rousey. Both women have taken turns attacking the star ahead of their bout at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1. Alexa Bliss has only wrestled at WWE Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss has had a notable absence on WWE TV over the past few months. She went on hiatus following her loss to Charlotte Flair at last year's Extreme Rules event. The former women's champion returned to RAW as part of several backstage segments with her new therapist before later being cleared to wrestle at Elimination Chamber.

Bliss came up short to Bianca Belair in The Middle East, which was the last time she appeared on-screen. Bliss recently married and confirmed that she is cleared and ready to go; just awaiting a call from WWE's creative team.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Pratik Singh