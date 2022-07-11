WATCH: WWE Superstars who were suspended for real

WWE has a history of showcasing on-screen officials who control the programming. It is common to see these officials suspending superstars for their inappropriate attitude.

While fans can easily infer that these suspensions are just in kayfabe, several superstars were suspended in reality.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were recently suspended for their "unprofessional behavior." This wasn't the first time some high-profile superstars have had to face harsh consequences.

These superstars were once suspended by WWE for real

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Paige

Edge

Roman Reigns

