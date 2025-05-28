5 WWE Superstars who could take the final Women’s Money in the Bank spot from RAW

WWE's next two Premium Live Events are scheduled for the same day. Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank will both take place on Saturday, June 7.

Money in the Bank is presented by both RAW and SmackDown. The show will feature a handful of major matches, including John Cena teaming up with Logan Paul to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, plus two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match already looks stacked. Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez are confirmed for the match. Additionally, either Naomi, Jade Cargill, or Nia Jax will qualify SmackDown.

This leaves one opening left, which looks to be decided next week on RAW. This article will take a look at five names who could qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match from the red brand.

Below are five WWE Superstars who could take the final Women’s Money in the Bank spot from RAW.

#5. Liv Morgan has made it clear she's looking to qualify next week

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular stars in WWE today. She is a multiple-time world champion and currently holds the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

The Miracle Kid was absent from WWE television for several weeks. She was off filming a movie but made her return on Monday Night RAW this week, although with a loss.

Upon her return to television, Liv made it clear that she wants to be part of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She could qualify for the match during Monday Night RAW next week and try to win the Money in the Bank match for the second time.

#4. Kairi Sane could get a second chance after defeating Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Kairi Sane is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world. Not only is she a former NXT Women's Champion, but she was a notable name in the Japanese wrestling scene.

The Pirate Princess made her WWE return just last week. While she did not defeat Rhea Ripley in what was originally a Triple Threat Match, she made up for it on RAW this week. Kairi shockingly defeated Liv Morgan.

Although she lost in a qualifying match, Adam Pearce or Triple H could choose to give her a second chance. She did beat Liv, who is looking to qualify, so why can't Kairi get another chance?

#3. Natalya has been getting buzz lately

Natalya is a legend and a veteran in pro wrestling. Not only is she part of the infamous Hart wrestling dynasty, but she is also a former world champion and Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Queen of Harts has been getting a lot of buzz lately, but not for her work in WWE. She has made appearances for GCW and NWA, which has reminded many fans of her talent.

If Triple H wants to capitalize on this buzz, Natalya could receive another opportunity and advance to the Money in the Bank match. She could even show a heel edge in doing so, perhaps in an attempt to shift her to the character Natalya has been doing away from the company.

#2. Kiana James may return from injury

Kiana James is another underrated superstar. She has competed on the indies and even appeared in AEW before signing with WWE. After that, she spent time in NXT before being called up to RAW last year.

Unfortunately, James has not been seen on WWE television in a long time. She suffered an injury last year, although fans became aware of it only a few months ago.

While she hasn't wrestled in quite a while, she could return as part of a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Kiana returning and winning the bout would be a great way to get fans invested in the former NXT star immediately.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez could try to steal a spot from Liv Morgan after their fight

Raquel Rodriguez is an absolute powerhouse. She is also a master of tag team wrestling. Not only is she a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion on the main roster, but she has also held the Women's Tag Team Titles in NXT.

While Liv Morgan lost on WWE RAW, some would say it was due to Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel and Roxanne Perez distracted The Miracle Kid, which allowed Kairi to pick up a win.

Afterwards, Liv scolded Raquel. Rodriguez wasn't happy and could decide to retaliate after their argument by attempting to qualify for the Money in the Bank match. If both women try to qualify, will they end up getting physical?

