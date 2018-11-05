5 Top WWE Superstars who had different gimmicks before they got famous

Hard work pays!

WWE is the dream destination for all wrestlers, and anyone who starts as a wrestler wants to work with the company. Vince McMahon and his team have created a company that is the description of being phenomenal, as well as being the best in the field of their business.

Mr. McMahon took his company to the biggest levels through his hard work and perseverance, and some wrestlers have been with the company since its starting days. Patt Patterson is one such name, and while he was a famous wrestler from the initial days, not everyone is as famous.

There are few wrestlers that worked hard to be the name that they are today, but even before they made it big, they had to earn that spot. Some of them started from the bottom or worked as jobbers before they could be given the opportunity to either headline a show or even start on the main roster.

NXT is the show that is creating new stars, but back in the day the wrestlers didn't have the same platform, and so a lot of their performances went unnoticed.

Here are 5 wrestlers that made it to the WWE before they were famous:

#5 Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy has been with the WWE since 1998, but prior to being with the company, he wrestled Kane on Raw along with his brother Matt Hardy. The way Jeff looks like back then is simply difficult to believe because unlike his current days of being risk-taking, he performed as a jobber.

He is 'The Enigma' now, but he had to earn his opportunity to headline Wrestlemania or perform in some other competitions over the years. This also confirms that hard work pays off and if you have the attitude to persist, things can change for you at any instant.

