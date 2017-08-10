5 WWE Superstars that have surprisingly never won at SummerSlam

Some big names in WWE have never found success at the 'Biggest Event of the Summer'.

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones 10 Aug 2017

SummerSlam 2017 will take place on August 20th

We are just over a week away from the ‘Biggest Event of the Summer’, SummerSlam, which will be headlined this year by a Fatal 4-way match that sees current Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, defend against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.

SummerSlam is widely regarded as WWE’s second biggest pay-per-view, behind WrestleMania, and like Mania, a strong performance at this event can launch a Superstar’s career.

However, that does not mean the Superstar necessarily has to get the win. Some of WWE’s biggest names have had memorable moments at SummerSlam despite losing at the event, in fact, there are a number of notable names that have never had their hand raised in victory at WWE’s summer extravaganza.

With that in mind, here are five superstars that have surprisingly never won at SummerSlam.

#1 Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy rarely gets a win at WWE's biggest shows

Despite being one of WWE’s most popular stars over the last decade or so, Jeff Hardy has quite a horrendous record when it comes to performing on the big stage.

He only has one victory to his name at WrestleMania and that came recently when he and his brother, Matt Hardy, made their surprise return at this year’s ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ in Orlando and captured the Raw Tag Team Titles in a ladder match.

As for SummerSlam, Jeff’s win/loss record is even worse. ‘The Charismatic Enigma’ has appeared at five SummerSlams thus far in his career and is yet to pick up a win at the event. However, he has still left a legacy at this pay-per-view, most notably in the inaugural TLC match at SummerSlam 2000.