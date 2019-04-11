5 WWE Superstars that should switch brands in the 2019 Superstar Shake-up

These switches NEED to happen

With WrestleMania weekend coming to an end, we can look back to it with happy memories as WrestleMania 35 was one of the best in recent memory, while the follow up Raw and SmackDown Live weren't that great, but expect things to heat up as we approach the annual Superstar Shake-up.

This is one of the most exciting weeks in the WWE calendar and if the Superstar Shake-up is done right, we will be able to see some very exciting new feuds and storylines which could be built until WrestleMania 36.

We have some teasers about superstars joining different brands as Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre recently appeared on Smackdown Live while the freak athlete, Lars Sullivan made appearances on both SmackDown Live and Raw.

Surprisingly, there were very few NXT call-ups on both Raw and SmackDown Live but there are a few names expected to come up in the Superstar Shake-up. So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the 4 Superstar Shake-ups that need to happen:

#5 Lars Sullivan must move to SmackDown Live

The freak

Lars Sullivan finally made his anticipated debut on the main roster on the Raw after WrestleMania 35. He was originally planned to debut in January, but he, unfortunately, suffered an anxiety attack which derailed plans.

Nevertheless, Sullivan has made a brilliant debut which has clearly made an immediate impact on the WWE Universe. He decimated Kurt Angle on Raw on Monday night and then he beat the hell out of the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz.

Sullivan has been doing this in his NXT days and he has an enormous talent to live up to. So, the land of opportunity, that is the SmackDown Live, is the best place for him to show his monstrous ability in the ring.

Also, Sullivan would get more screen space in SmackDown rather than in Raw as the latter has a stacked up roster, filled with huge superstars. The freak athlete has made an absolutely brilliant debut and nobody in the WWE Universe wants to see his momentum slow down.

