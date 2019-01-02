×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE Superstars that should win their first title in 2019

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
565   //    02 Jan 2019, 04:29 IST

Which star on the main roster deserves to win a title in 2019?
Which star on the main roster deserves to win a title in 2019?

The WWE creative team was criticized more than ever last year, due to their repetitive booking strategies and for the usage of their outdated narrative structure, and while they did deserve most of that hate from the WWE Universe, towards the end of the year, WWE did start to make small changes.

And the most notable change was finally giving certain underrated stars a chance to shine, from Mustafa Ali to Apollo Crews, superstars from all over the main roster were given a healthy chance to shine, even if it was for a short time.

Now that we are finally in a new year, it seems certain that WWE is looking to get more of their stars a shot at glory, and the main shot at glory for a wrestler is a title reign. So which one of these stars could capture gold for the first time.


#1 Samoa Joe


Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe

Who is better on the mic than Samoa Joe right now, while some may argue for Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, or Daniel Bryan as the most convincing talkers, Joe is just so impressive as a heel it's hard to see that the man is playing a character.

A natural talker, great in-ring worker, and all-round expert storyteller, Samoa Joe is WWE's most underrated talent, and it might be hard to believe that he has not held one title on the main roster yet. That needs to change in 2019, as Joe can be the man to help WWE carry their shows to new heights.




1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Samoa Joe WWE Points To Note
Everndran
ANALYST
NXT>SDL>>>>>>>>>>>>RAW
5 Tag Teams That Should Form In 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars to watch out for in 2019
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars expected to shine in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should switch brands in the 2019...
RELATED STORY
5 Ruthless Aggression Era Superstars who should have been...
RELATED STORY
3 ideas WWE Champion Daniel Bryan should use in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Preview: 1st January 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who need to win their first title in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Obstacles WWE will need to overcome in 2019
RELATED STORY
4 top WWE Superstars who haven’t won a main roster title...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us