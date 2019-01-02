5 WWE Superstars that should win their first title in 2019

Which star on the main roster deserves to win a title in 2019?

The WWE creative team was criticized more than ever last year, due to their repetitive booking strategies and for the usage of their outdated narrative structure, and while they did deserve most of that hate from the WWE Universe, towards the end of the year, WWE did start to make small changes.

And the most notable change was finally giving certain underrated stars a chance to shine, from Mustafa Ali to Apollo Crews, superstars from all over the main roster were given a healthy chance to shine, even if it was for a short time.

Now that we are finally in a new year, it seems certain that WWE is looking to get more of their stars a shot at glory, and the main shot at glory for a wrestler is a title reign. So which one of these stars could capture gold for the first time.

#1 Samoa Joe

Who is better on the mic than Samoa Joe right now, while some may argue for Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, or Daniel Bryan as the most convincing talkers, Joe is just so impressive as a heel it's hard to see that the man is playing a character.

A natural talker, great in-ring worker, and all-round expert storyteller, Samoa Joe is WWE's most underrated talent, and it might be hard to believe that he has not held one title on the main roster yet. That needs to change in 2019, as Joe can be the man to help WWE carry their shows to new heights.

