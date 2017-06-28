5 WWE Superstars that The Undertaker didn't put over

The Deadman doesn't put everyone over as these 5 names will be able to attest.

The Undertaker didn’t always give back to the business

When it comes to the business of professional wrestling, there are few who respect the old school rules more than The Undertaker. He always does right by the business and ensures that he uses his considerable reputation to put younger talent over. Except not always.

Even The Deadman isn’t immune to taking a stand and saying no to putting over talent if he disagrees with the decision. These instances are few and far between, but there have been times where even Taker has buried talent (get it?).

There have been a variety of contributing factors which have led to the burial of the names on this list, and most of them have had to do with things going wrong rather than any personal grudges being held by The Phenom – he respects the business too much for that.

Today, we look at 5 such names who were not put over by one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot inside a squared circle. So, without any further ado, here is out list of 5 WWE Superstars that The Undertaker didn’t put over:

#5 Rob Van Dam

We star with a relatively tame one. Rob Van Dam came over to the WWE in the early noughties as an indie darling and looked destined for great things with the company. He won the Hardcore Championship and looked set to kick on to bigger and better things. One way for that would have been to get a win over The Undertaker who was in his heel Big Evil persona.

However, RVD ended up losing and dropping the Hardcore Title to Taker, instead. Presumably, this was done to set up a push for Maven who was next in line for a storyline with The Deadman, but there is no question that Van Dam was the more deserving of the two to get put over.

It didn’t really harm RVD in the long run though as he became one of the fan favourites of the Ruthless Aggression Era, but it's fair to say that The Deadman didn't really give him a hand.

