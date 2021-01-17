5 WWE Superstars that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt could face at WrestleMania 37 

The Fiend was set alight back at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs in December and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since. Instead, the feud between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's alter ego has been able to continue through Alexa Bliss.

At present, it is unknown when The Fiend will make his return to WWE, but he is expected to be part of WrestleMania in April. There are also rumors that The Fiend could face Randy Orton in a gimmick match at the upcoming Royal Rumble, but with just two weeks to go until the show the match is yet to be built up or officially announced.

Even though The Fiend has only been a character on WWE TV for almost two years, the former WWE Champion has made a number of enemies, so the company has several different storylines to dip into on the Road To WrestleMania if they choose to.

#5. Potential opponent for The Fiend - WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

Goldberg recently returned to Monday Night RAW to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a match at the Royal Rumble in just two weeks time. Goldberg was originally believed to be setting his sights on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but instead decided to show up as part of RAW Legends Night a few weeks ago and challenged the Scottish star.

Goldberg has only wrestled a handful of matches for WWE in recent years and one of those matches came at the beginning of 2020 in Saudi Arabia when the WCW legend took on The Fiend.

Goldberg remains the only WWE star to have pinned The Fiend in his entire career, and this could be a story worth revisiting. Whilst Orton was able to defeat The Fiend back at TLC, he wasn't able to pin the supernatural being and humiliate him in the same way as Goldberg.

Advertisement

Many members of the WWE Universe are still sour following The Fiend's clean loss to Goldberg and this could be remedied if The Fiend returns and costs Goldberg the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

The Fiend could then take on Goldberg at WrestleMania, which has now been announced as a two-night event once again this year. A cinematic match could be an entertaining affair between the two men and it would allow the former Universal Champion to put The Fiend over on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.