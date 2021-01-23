5 WWE Superstars The Undertaker could face at WrestleMania 37 if he returns

The Undertaker had his 'final farewell' last year at WWE Survivor Series 2020. However, as the WrestleMania season approaches, speculations about The Undertaker returning once again have resurfaced.

The latest reports suggest that WWE is yet to take a decision on The Undertaker appearing at WrestleMania 37. While the major belief backstage is that he is done, it is also true that it would take only one call from Vince McMahon to change things up and bring back The Phenom.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five possible opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 37 if he returns. Be sure to comment down and let us know who would you want to see face The Phenom - moreover, is it a good decision for him to return?

#5 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt takes on The Undertaker in a dream match

What if FIEND lays out Taker at #SurvivorSeries setting up a final farewell match at #WrestleMania 37 #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/K7xDu4Bskr — ᴀᴡ𝗠𝗦 (@i_m_Subhan) November 7, 2020

Starting with what is arguably one of the biggest dream matches and feuds for most WWE fans right now - The Undertaker vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Considered by many as the successor of The Undertaker when it comes to supernatural wrestling gimmicks, Bray Wyatt has a huge history with 'Taker, but there hasn't been a proper 'passing of the torch moment'.

When WWE announced The Undertaker's Final Farewell segment for Survivor Series 2020, there were massive speculations that The Fiend will interfere and attack The Phenom, setting up a feud between the two. While that didn't happen, WWE could still set-up this feud on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

It is a tradition in the world of professional wrestling for a Superstar to lose their final match, putting a new talent over. If WWE does plan to go that way and bring back The Phenom for one more match, there are hardly any better opponents for him than 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Just the sheer intensity of a facedown between The Deadman and the sinister alter ego of Bray Wyatt could get fans invested in this storyline. With the added advantage of no fans, we could see a lot more supernatural stuff take place on our TV screens. Finally, The Undertaker could put over The Fiend, pass the torch, and end his legendary career.