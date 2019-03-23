6 WWE Superstars The Undertaker failed to get over

The Undertaker has achieved a lot in his career but he failed to get Roman Reigns 'over'

The Undertaker was a locker room leader for most of his WWE career and as one of Vince McMahon's most trusted stars, he was often given the task of giving some of the younger stars Vince wanted to push a rub.

However, over the years, there have been some Superstars The Undertaker has been unable to get over, whatever the reason might be.

#6 Nathan Jones

Even The Undertaker couldn't hide how green Nathan Jones was

We start off our list with Nathan Jones, the ex-con from Bogga Road, who WWE had massive plans for. WWE was so keen to push the big man, they put him on the main roster way sooner than he was ready and he was immediately positioned as The Undertaker's protege.

WrestleMania 17 was set to be Jones' breakout moment as he teamed with The Undertaker to face Albert and Big Show. However, even after training with Taker ahead of the big match for a week, WWE still deemed him not good enough and wrote him off with an injury angle. Jones only played a small role at the end of Taker's handicap match, helping him win.

#5 Maven

Maven eliminated The Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble

We move onto Maven, the winner of the first ever Tough Enough. Maven made a huge splash at the 2002 Royal Rumble, eliminating The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble. However, Maven was nowhere near ready for this spotlight and despite a shot feud with The Deadman and later a shot at the world championship, his career in WWE fizzled out.

Maven even challenged The Undertaker for the Hardcore Championship during their feud and beat him with help from The Rock, but it wasn't enough. Too much of his feud against Undertaker did nothing to get him over and just showed he was nowhere near ready to face the likes of the Deadman.

