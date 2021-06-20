5 WWE Superstars who were thrown/have fallen off Hell in a Cell

WWE presents their annual Hell in Cell pay-per-view event this weekend. The event has become a staple of the WWE pay-per-view calendar since its inception in 2009.

The event features the iconic Hell in a Cell match with several matches taking place inside the sinister structure. The first ever Hell in a Cell match took place at In Your House: Bad Blood in 1997.

The event saw The Undertaker square off against Shawn Michaels in a match that is fondly remembered for the debut of The Undertaker's long-lost baby brother Kane.

Since then, 45 Hell in a Cell matches have taken place in WWE. Several of these matches have seen various WWE Superstars escape to the outside of the structure and climb up to the roof of the cell. This has subsequently led to various superstars falling or being thrown off the Hell in a Cell structure to catastrophic outcomes.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five WWE Superstars who were thrown/have fallen off the Hell in a Cell structure.

#5 Shawn Michaels - WWE In Your House: Bad Blood 1997 vs. The Undertaker (Hell in a Cell match)

Shawn Michaels faced off against The Undertaker in the first ever Hell in a Cell match in WWE history at In Your House: Bad Blood in 1997

The first ever Hell in a Cell match in WWE took place in the main event of the In Your House: Bad Blood pay-per-view event in 1997.

WWE icons The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels squared off in one of the greatest matches in WWE history. As per the pre-match stipulation, the winner of the match would become the number one contender for the WWE Championship, challenging then-champion Bret Hart at Survivor Series 1997.

The match largely saw The Deadman brutalizing the smaller Michaels, violently utilizing weapons such as steel chairs and the Hell in a Cell structure to his advantage.

During the latter stages of the match, both Michaels and The Undertaker were able to escape the cell and brawl through the ringside area. This led to both competitors climbing to the roof of the Hell in a Cell.

Attempting to run away from his opponent, Shawn Michaels attempted to climb down one side of the Cell. Unfortunately for The Heartbreak Kid, he was caught by The Phenom. The Undertaker hit Michaels with a barrage of punches. Shawn Michaels then fell off the cell structure and crashed through the announcers' table at ringside.

