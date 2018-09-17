Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE superstars to keep an eye on this week (September 17-23)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
966   //    17 Sep 2018, 23:16 IST

Brock Lesnar Hell in a Cell
The beard is back.

After a Hell in a Cell pay per view that was by most accounts the main roster's best of the year (even with numerous stumbling blocks), the build to Super Showdown begins tonight. The divisions within WWE were shaken up in some way on Sunday, ranging from minor to major.

As the build to Australia's super show begins, here are the superstars you'll want to keep an eye on. They're the ones who are at a crossroads at the moment and have the most potential for major developments this week and in the weeks ahead.

#1 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is obviously the biggest name on the list. No one expected to see him back so soon.

With Braun Strowman now having failed his cash in thanks in no small part to Lesnar, the Beast seems like he wants his rematch for the Universal Championship.

Will he get it and if so, what form will it take, and where? Rumor has it that we'll see it in the next super show in Saudi Arabia in November. Could it become a triple threat match, though?

Those are all questions WWE might begin answering tonight on Raw. Will Brock Lesnar and/or Paul Heyman show up on the broadcast and begin making demands?

#2 Rusev Day

After losing against the New Day last night thanks to a miscommunication, rumors once again swirl about the impending breakup of Rusev Day. Will Aiden English and Rusev find a way to get over this, or will we see the beginning of the end of the fun team this Tuesday on SmackDown?

Perhaps this will simply be another swerve as in the summer to keep Rusev Day interesting, but something tells me that the company doesn't particularly care about what happens to them.

1 / 4 NEXT
