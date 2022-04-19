5 current WWE Superstars that Triple H personally signed 

Triple H is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. However, what sets him apart from other legends is that he has changed the industry in more ways than one.

Since assuming an administrative role, HHH has overseen the arrival of many elite superstars. Under his watch as Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy & Development, the company has added some big names to their roster.

While there have been some misses, Hunter's scouting has ensured that there have been more hits. Some of WWE's top stars made it to the company thanks to The Game's tireless efforts and management.

In that regard, here are five WWE Superstars Triple H personally signed.

#5. On our list of Triple H signings: Shinsuke Nakamura

The King of Kings signed The King of Strong Style

Shinsuke Nakamura came from Japan with a lot of momentum. Triple H spared no effort to get him to WWE, and fans were all in for it.

Nakamura debuted in NXT with an incredible match against Sami Zayn. It was a stupendous start to life in WWE that saw him embark on a phenomenal run in NXT. The Rockstar then made the jump to WWE and captivated audiences with his charisma and skills.

In Nakamura, WWE have one of the best wrestlers on the planet. They also have a captivator who is credible no matter what he does. Triple H was instrumental in his signing, making one of wrestling's greatest talents a WWE Superstar.

#4. Alexa Bliss

Little Miss Bliss was first noticed by The Cerebral Assassin

Alexa Bliss's rise in WWE is inspiring. Before she became a WWE Superstar, she was a fitness model. Triple H saw potential in her and went out of his way to make her sign a WWE contract, which would become one of the best decisions the company has ever made.

Bliss became the first woman in WWE history to become both the Smackdown and RAW Women’s Championship. The best thing about her is that she didn't have any background in wrestling. However, HHH took a gamble on her, and it paid off more than even he could have imagined.

#3. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is one of the best wrestlers in the world. His signature was one of the most sought-after in the industry, and Triple H and WWE ended up winning the race to sign him.

Joe arrived in NXT upon HHH's request to have a couple of established wrestlers in the then developmental brand. However, it was a foregone conclusion that someone of his caliber would quickly outgrow his surroundings. Throughout his multiple stints in NXT, he won the NXT Championship a record three times.

The Samoan Submission Machine's run on the main roster wasn't the best, but it was pretty consistent and came with championships and classic matches. He was phenomenal in every feud, with Triple H proving he was a scouting genius yet again.

#2. Ronda Rousey

Rousey was invited to WWE by The Game

WWE has always tried to garner as much mainstream appeal as possible. From Floyd Mayweather Jr. wrestling The Big Show to Logan Paul tick people off just by being there, they have always tried to cash in on celebrities.

It thus goes without saying that WWE's signing of Ronda Rousey was a success before she even stepped foot in the ring. The man behind the signing was Triple H, who went all in on getting her to switch from MMA to wrestling.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet had an electrifying debut alongside HHH, Kurt Angle and Stephanie McMahon. She followed it up with a RAW Women's Championship reign and the first female WrestleMania weekend.

Given how viewership surges whenever Rousey makes an appearance, the signing became another feather in The Game's cap. She is here to stay in WWE, and the future looks bright for her.

#1. AJ Styles

Nearly twenty years after his forgettable first stint in WWE, Triple H made his best signing when he brought AJ Styles to WWE. After many years of becoming the main man at every wrestling promotion he was part of, he finally made his second WWE debut in 2016.

Styles is hands down one of the best wrestlers in the world. It was thus a no-brainer for Hunter and company to secure his signature. He showed the world exactly what he was all about in no time and never looked back.

Two WWE Championships, multiple secondary championships and countless classics against all kinds of opponents make The Phenomenal One the best signing WWE has made in a long time. The architect of said signing was none other than The Cerebral Assassin, who deserves major props for selling the WWE project to Styles.

Edited by Prem Deshpande