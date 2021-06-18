5 WWE Superstars undefeated in 2021 so far

With a myriad of top-notch superstars in WWE, it's nigh-impossible for anyone to maintain a perfect unbeaten record.

Yet some superstars have remained undefeated in 2021 until now. Be it from the main roster or NXT, they've maintained their perfect records. Some of them used any means available while others used pure wrestling skills.

It should be noted that most of the undefeated stars have not wrestled many times, and that has possibly contributed to their records.

The following are just five WWE Superstars who are undefeated so far in 2021.

#5 Sarray on WWE NXT: 4 - 0

WWE signed Sarray in 2020, but her move to the United States was delayed due to travel restrictions. She finally made her WWE debut in April 2021. In two months at WWE NXT, she has already racked up an impressive 4-0 record for the company.

Her debut match was against Zoey Stark, whom she defeated convincingly. She didn't stop there, going on to defeat Zayda Ramier and Aliyah. She also wrestled in a tag team match with Zoey Stark to defeat Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

Nxt proving why they have the best women division, this was a takeover worthy match it was great all around it. The division is very competitive and anyone can win im excited to see where sarray gonna end up at during her nxt run. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/x2a9hKilye — Neo 🏂 (@neouwo) April 21, 2021

In all three matches, she impressed viewers, sowing the idea that more was to come. At the age of 24, Sarray was already wrestling for almost 10 years when she signed with WWE, having begun at age 15 in 2011.

Her decade's worth of experience worked in her favor. Currently, she is one of the superstars whose potential in WWE is unlimited.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria