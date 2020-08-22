Create
5 WWE Superstars who were undefeated for more than a year in singles competition

Brock Lesnar and Aleister Black
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Modified 22 Aug 2020, 10:30 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Over the years, we've seen a bunch of WWE Superstars receiving mega pushes that lasted for months on end. A select few lasted for years, case in point being Brock Lesnar's monster run that kicked off in 2014 at WrestleMania 30. Many of these pushes see the WWE Superstar in question winning matches one after the other, with a couple of rare losses sprinkled in between.

In some cases, WWE goes out of its way to protect the Superstar in the squared circle, by booking them to win every single match during the push. WCW did this with Goldberg in the 90s and created one of the biggest stars in the industry in the process. WWE managed to execute this kind of booking successfully as well, on many occasions. In this slideshow, we will take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who were undefeated for over a year, in singles matches.

#5 Brock Lesnar (2016-18)

Brock Lesnar
At Survivor Series 2016, we witnessed WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg handling Brock Lesnar like a ragdoll and squashing him in a matter of minutes. Goldberg had returned to WWE after 12 long years. There wouldn't have been a better way for him to declare that he still had it, than pinning Lesnar in a quick outing. Following the loss, Lesnar kicked off an undefeated streak that lasted for over two years. It began when Lesnar defeated Rusev at a WWE Live show in Mexico.

Lesnar again met Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and finally scored a pin over his arch-nemesis, thus winning the Universal title. What followed was a 503-days long Universal title reign, with Lesnar putting down everyone coming in his path of destruction. This included Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. Lesnar finally lost the belt to Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2018, thus marking the end of his dominant run.

Published 22 Aug 2020, 10:30 IST
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Goldberg Greatest Faces in WWE history Greatest Heels in WWE history History of WWE
