5 WWE Superstars who used another wrestler's entrance music

In WWE, one of the most important aspects of any superstar's on-screen presentation is their entrance music. Whether you want to be a "Real American" like Hulk Hogan or want to play "The Game" like Triple H, there have been so many classic and unique tunes released over the years.

However, what happens when a wrestler uses another wrestler's theme song? Believe it or not, this has happened multiple times before. Today, we look at just five WWE Superstars who used another wrestler's theme music at some point in their careers

#5 – Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Ultimo Dragon

We begin our list with a battle of the "Dragons," so to speak. Ultimo Dragon came into the company in 2003 and began using the theme song "Dragon" by Jim Johnston. Ultimo used the track for the remainder of his tenure until his release in 2004, shortly after participating in the Cruiserweight Open at WrestleMania XX.

Years later, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat returned to the company in 2009 to have a short-term feud with Chris Jericho. Steamboat came out to the same theme song as Ultimo Dragon during this time.

While many fans would likely have preferred Steamboat to use "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project, this was a welcome fit for the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

#4 – "The Cat" Ernest Miller and Brodus Clay

Brodus Clay (left side) and "The Cat" Ernest Miller (right side)

"The Cat" Ernest Miller was well known for his run in WCW from 1997 through the promotion's buyout by WWE. Miller later moved on to the Stamford-based company and had a brief run through 2004. During this time, Miller began using "Someone Better Call My Momma" as his theme song, which was both hilarious and fitting for his character.

Years later, Brodus Clay entered WWE as a no-nonsense, suplex machine (similar to Taz in ECW) and would be repackaged as the "Funkasaurus," along with his Funkadactyls (Naomi & Cameron). Clay was given the exact same theme song.

Meanwhile, Miller commented on Clay using his WWE theme:

“I haven’t watched it. I’ve nothing against him, he’s working for a company. I feel like someone told him to do it. He’s trying to make it work. Many fans have said he’s not as good as me and it made me popular without being on the TV show. It’s a little more than dancing. I was an athlete, I could wrestle."

He added:

"WWE had so many people afraid of their jobs, they never let me develop into what it could be. People like this guy out there dancing and saying call my momma, but he’s not the original. I could’ve made it work so in other words, I’m a little pissed off about it,” said Miller. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

#3 – The Street Profits and Team B.A.D.

In 2015, the trio of Naomi, Tamina, and Sasha Banks formed Team B.A.D. as a means for the three WWE Superstars to watch each other's backs and potentially dominate the women's division. The theme song used for the group was "Unity" by CFO$. The track was catchy and fitting for the faction, complete with an excellent little "Unity" introduction.

Fast forward to the present day, and we have The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) using a remixed version of Unity called "The Swag." Besides a few lyrical changes, their theme song is virtually identical to the song mentioned above.

#2 – The Patriot and Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle (left side) & The Patriot (right side)

"The Patriot" Del Wilkes signed with WWE in 1997 and was well-known worldwide as a American hero who proudly waved the nation's flag and spoke highly of the country. During his tenure, he began using the theme song "Medal" by Jim Johnston until he departed the company in 1998.

Over a year later, in 1999, Kurt Angle made his debut for the WWE and began using the same exact theme song. Excluding the "bells" heard in The Patriot's version, the track is literally the same. The Olympic Gold Medalist would go on to have a fantastic career, and his theme song would later be remixed on several occasions.

Both The Patriot and Kurt Angle were proud Americans. Speaking of which…

#1 – Hulk Hogan or The U.S. Express - Who was WWE's "Real American"?

This brings us to the team of "The U.S. Express," Barry Windham, and Mike Rotunda. The duo formed in 1983 and continued to team together for several years. Unfortunately, the brilliant in-ring generals that Windham and Rotunda came to be used as jobbers. However, they did have one notable quality: they used the theme song "Real American" by Rick Derringer.

The theme song was later changed to "Born in the USA" by Bruce Springsteen, but there's no denying that The U.S. Express had used the very theme song that became so iconic and well-known through "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan.

