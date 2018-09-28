5 WWE Superstars Who Almost Died

Wrestlers work 24/7 and put their body on the line and deliver some great maneuvers risking their lives just for the entertainment of the fans. Though every match in pro-wrestling is pre-planned, sometimes things didn't go as planned which results in consequences.

Over the due course of time, many superstars have suffered some concussions, some of them recovered from it, while others didn't. But luckily they defeated all the problems, punched them through the face and live up to tell their stories.

Though superstars suffering injuries happens mostly while they are in action, sometimes it also happens when they are away from it. A fine example of this would be Dean Ambrose who suffered from staph infection earlier this year.

#5 Kalisto

Luckily for Kalisto, his head hit the barricades instead of the ground

Kalisto is one of the fastest superstar and high-flyers in WWE history. The 31-year-old luchador made his WWE debut in 2013 alongside his stablemate Sin Cara (Hunico).

On an episode of Celtic Warrior Workout (hosted by Sheamus), Kalisto revealed the injury that he suffered quite a few years ago.

He told, he was wrestling in a tag team match in 2011. And that match turned out to be his one of the worst nightmares when he delivered one of his backflip double-rotation maneuvers but over-rotated due to this he fell away from the spot where he was meant to.

Luckily for him, his head hit the barricades instead of the ground due to which his momentum was stopped otherwise it could have not only ended his career but also his life because nobody was there to stop him.

Kalisto also revealed that after this injury of him he was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome due to which his career was put on the shelf for almost three months.

