×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Superstars who appeared in non-wrestling games

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    04 Oct 2018, 22:58 IST

Enter caption

Tomorrow, the collectors WOO! Edition of WWE 2K19 will be released, allowing fans to live their dream matches, whilst celebrating the life and career of the Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Whilst the regular version of the game comes out on the 9th, the latest entry into the WWE 2K series promises to be bigger and better than ever.

As well as a new storyline in My Career mode, and tweaked graphics, the game boasts a more up-to-date roster, with stars like Ronda Rousey making her first appearance in a WWE game, after being the cover star for UFC 2.

But Rousey isn't the only wrestlers to be in a non-WWE game, and here are 5 more superstars, and the games they appeared in.

#5 Brock Lesnar - Madden '06

Enter caption

When Brock Lesnar left the WWE in 2004, it was under the most unceremonious of circumstances.

Entering in a feud with Goldberg, both men made their intentions to leave after WrestleMania 20 clear and were booed heavily during their lacklustre match in MSG.

After leaving wrestling, Lesnar tried his hand at NFL Football, with the Beast appearing as a playable character in the 2006 edition of the annual Madden game.

Brock would later leave the NFL, becoming a major success in UFC, before returning to WWE in April 2012.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Rock Stone Cold Steve Austin
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
4 celebrities who have appeared on SmackDown's road to...
RELATED STORY
The Richest WWE Superstars Today
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who have appeared in only ONE WWE game
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Almost Died
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who appeared on WWE TV before they were...
RELATED STORY
Five present WWE superstars who had awesome matches...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars You Didn't Know Had Cameo's In Huge Movies 
RELATED STORY
5 top WWE superstars who have never appeared in a movie
RELATED STORY
8 Pro Football Players who became WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 Failed Return Runs by Popular WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us