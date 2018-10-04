5 WWE Superstars who appeared in non-wrestling games

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.08K // 04 Oct 2018, 22:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tomorrow, the collectors WOO! Edition of WWE 2K19 will be released, allowing fans to live their dream matches, whilst celebrating the life and career of the Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Whilst the regular version of the game comes out on the 9th, the latest entry into the WWE 2K series promises to be bigger and better than ever.

As well as a new storyline in My Career mode, and tweaked graphics, the game boasts a more up-to-date roster, with stars like Ronda Rousey making her first appearance in a WWE game, after being the cover star for UFC 2.

But Rousey isn't the only wrestlers to be in a non-WWE game, and here are 5 more superstars, and the games they appeared in.

#5 Brock Lesnar - Madden '06

When Brock Lesnar left the WWE in 2004, it was under the most unceremonious of circumstances.

Entering in a feud with Goldberg, both men made their intentions to leave after WrestleMania 20 clear and were booed heavily during their lacklustre match in MSG.

After leaving wrestling, Lesnar tried his hand at NFL Football, with the Beast appearing as a playable character in the 2006 edition of the annual Madden game.

Brock would later leave the NFL, becoming a major success in UFC, before returning to WWE in April 2012.

1 / 5 NEXT