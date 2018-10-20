×
5 WWE Superstars Who Are Future Women's Champions

Juan Paolo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
985   //    20 Oct 2018, 21:00 IST

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

The WWE currently have their biggest and possibly most talented roster ever. Even the women's division is prospering after the success of the women's revolution that started in 2016. The company relies on some of the revolution's pioneers including Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. The WWE also holds Ronda Rousey to a high regard because of what she did for the women's division in mixed martial arts, as well as what she can do for the WWE.

Rousey is currently the Raw Women's Champion and she is improving week after week. On the other hand, Lynch has grabbed the brass ring and she was rewarded with a second run as the SmackDown Women's Champion. With a deep main roster, the WWE has a lot of options and it will result in many new Women's Champions on Raw and SmackDown.

Here are the five superstars who will likely become women's champion in the future.

#5 Ruby Riott

The Riott Squad
The
Riott
Squad

There is a reason why The Riott Squad is named after Ruby Riott. She has the most potential among the other two members, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan. Riott is more polished in the ring and she has a unique look that makes her stand out in the crowd. Years as Heidi Lovelace in the independent circuit definitely helped her improve in the ring and on the microphone.

During her short tenure on the WWE main roster, Riott already has wins over former Women's Champions like Naomi, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James. She also had a match against current Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently but she failed to get the victory. However, Riott looked good against Rousey and it's only a matter of time before she becomes a Women's Champion. At the age of just 27 years old, she will have multiple reigns as champion in the future.

1 / 5 NEXT
Juan Paolo
CONTRIBUTOR
A freelance writer from the Philippines, Juan Paolo enjoys watching men and women in tights engage in a scripted fight. He is also a die hard supporter of the Golden State Warriors and Borussia Dortmund.
