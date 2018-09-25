5 WWE Superstars Who Came Back From The Dead

These superstars died and came back

There are several things that happen in professional wrestling that look absolutely bizarre and they make us feel strange or completely shocked. When people come back from the dead in movies, it's not something unusual, especially if it is a horror film. We might get scared at first, but at the back of our head, we know that it is not real. Those people are referred to as 'ghosts' and 'zombies'. But in WWE it is a very different matter. How many times was a wrestler presumed to be dead only for them to return a week or a month later? It doesn't happen often, but that doesn't mean that it didn't happen before in the past.

Professional wrestling also consists of scripts, storylines and rehearsals. Everything is carefully planned out and executed on live television, pay-per-views and in the past, taped shows. Although everything is planned, things might not always go according to plan and accidents are most likely to happen. Here are five WWE superstars who we thought were dead only for them to surprisingly return out of nowhere. These are storyline deaths only, and even though some of the superstars in this list are dead in real-life, only their fictional death is counted.

#5 The Big Boss Man

The late Bossman

Died: 28 March 1999

Cause of death: Homicide; hanged from the roof of the cell

Suspect: The Undertaker

Venue: WrestleMania XV

The late Big Boss Man was known for his time in The Attitude Era, where he was part of Vince McMahon's villainous stable known as The Corporation and where he also served as McMahon's bodyguard, during the chairman's feud with former WWE Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin and Degeneration X. He also served as a bodyguard for other members of The Corporation including Vince McMahon's son Shane McMahon.

The Big Boss Man began a feud with The Undertaker, which led to a Hell in a Cell match at Wrestle Mania XV. After coming out victorious, Undertaker hanged Boss Man from the roof of the cage. As if that was not worse enough, the cell was raised with him suffocating and fighting for his life. When someone is hanged, it means they will die, otherwise they wouldn't have been hanged in the first place. Boss Man later returned on an episode of Raw, safe and unharmed. He died in 2004 due to a heart attack.

