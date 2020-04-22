5 WWE Superstars who can be the last entrant in the 2020 Women’s Money in the Bank match

There are several opportunities for the WWE Creatives to explore at MITB

We are gearing up for the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, Money in the Bank. After a successful edition of WrestleMania, the company has now focused its attention on one of the most-liked match stipulations.

The PPV will feature two MITB matches, one for the men and the other for the women. Last year, Brock Lesnar and Bayley won the match in their respective categories and made successful cash-ins.

This year, six women are set to battle it out for the valuable briefcase, but unlike its previous editions, this match will demand the participants to climb the ‘corporate ladder.’ Due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, WWE creatives have been working extra hard to bring out more creativity in each stipulation.

They did well at WrestleMania and hope to replicate the success at the Money in the Bank PPV.

It is expected that participants will lock horns inside the WWE headquarters with the briefcase hanging from the rooftop. Five WWE Superstars, namely, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brook, Nia Jax, and Asuka, have been confirmed for the women’s match. And there is room for just one more entrant who will have a shot at winning an important prize in WWE.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who e the last entrant in the 2020 Women’s Money in the Bank match. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is meant to be a top star in WWE

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has already carved a niche for herself in the promotion. The ‘EST of NXT’ had a good run on the Black and Gold brand, where she was constantly in the title picture. She also acted as an important catalyst in the feud between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

It was expected that Belair would be the first one to challenge the Queen’s reign as the Women’s Champion on the Black and Gold brand, but the creatives had other plans in store for the young prospect.

Advertisement

At WrestleMania 36, Belair made her main roster debut and established herself as a part of the Red brand on the following episode of RAW.

While it seems to be slightly early for Belair to win the Money in the Bank contract, she can still have a huge impact if booked as the last entrant in this year’s bout for the prestigious briefcase.

She is a talented Superstars with equally impressive mic skills. Given the limited number of credible challengers on the Red brand, Belair could soon be pushed in the title picture, and this MITB match will mark the beginning of the same.