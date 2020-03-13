5 WWE Superstars who can win Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 36

Will Rob Gronkowski make his debut at WrestleMania 36?

The grandest WWE pay-per-view event of 2020, WrestleMania 36 is just a few weeks away and the wrestling world is getting ready for yet another thrilling event. The match card for this year’s event features some dream matches like Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns vs Goldberg, Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler, and Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley.

All the matches promise to live up to the hype however, there is one more match which the WWE Universe always looks forward to and that is the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match. The Battle Royal has been a staple WrestleMania match for a few years now and is often seen as a platform for all the under-used Superstars to showcase their talent at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Over the years, several big names like Big Show, Braun Strowman, Mojo Rawley, Cesaro, Matt Hardy and Baron Corbin have won this match and here are the 5 Superstars who could stand tall with the trophy this year.

#5 Rob Gronkowski

He is coming to WWE soon

As reported by Ryan Satin on the latest episode of WWE Backstage, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski is close to signing a deal with WWE. Hence, it is likely that WWE may book his dream debut at WrestleMania 36. Since all the big matches of the men’s division have been announced, there is no place on the card for Gronkowski other than the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

In case he joins WWE before WrestleMania 36, the chances that he wins the multi-man match are very high. To refresh your memories, it was Gronkowski who helped Mojo Rawley win this very match a few years ago. It would be a memorable debut for the former NFL player if the company goes ahead in this direction.

