5 WWE Superstars who could become "repeat winners" at the 2019 Royal Rumble

WWE has a number of interesting possibilities

The 2019 Royal Rumble is now just three months away and already there have been a number of theories when it comes to who the winner could be. One of the most recent rumors suggested that WWE could be looking at Andrade "Cien" Almas since he's been one of the standout stars on SmackDown since his arrival back in April.

WrestleVotes recently declared on Twitter that WWE's current plan is to allow the victor to be a former winner of the match, which means that the net has closed somewhat on who the possibilities could be.

This is the 31st annual Royal Rumble, which means there are a lot of former winners for WWE to choose from, but just five that could potentially be on the company's radar at present.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar won The Rumble back in 2003

Given how dominant The Beast Incarnate has been over the past few years, many fans will have forgotten that he has already won The Royal Rumble match, but his victory came all the way back in 2003.

Lesnar won the right to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIX where he managed to defeat Kurt Angle and famously botched a shooting star press which gave him a concussion. This was just a year before his WWE departure, but he returned to the company back in 2012 and has since been part of both the 2016 and 2017 Royal Rumble matches but has been unable to recreate his historic win from 15 years ago.

Lesnar faces Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd, but if Lesnar is unable to reclaim his title, he will go to the back of the queue and a Royal Rumble win could well be the only way for him to get back into the title picture.

