5 WWE superstars who could compete in MMA

Anyone up for a crossover?

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 22:00 IST

How can you not love Joe?

The sport of mixed martial arts is no joke, and we can't even begin to tell you how much respect we have for the guys and girls who put their bodies on the line whenever they step foot inside that cage. Of course, we also have a tonne of respect for professional wrestlers, as they also put themselves through a gruelling schedule - all for the entertainment of the fans.

That's particularly true in WWE, and ironically enough, the two sports have had a series of crossovers over the last few years. While some people have been more successful than others, there's no denying the connection - and we actually think that there could be a few more superstars on the roster that have the potential to transition over into the world of MMA one day.

With that being said, here are five WWE superstars who we believe could compete in MMA. P.S: no, we haven't included Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler.

#5 Samoa Joe

There's a reason why the fans often chant "Joe is gonna kill you" - because if given the opportunity, he probably could. The Samoan Submission Machine has been on a tear since returning from injury and while he hasn't yet climbed up to the main event scene, it feels like it's only a matter of time until he challenges for the WWE Championship.

Plus, in our mind, he probably has what it takes to test the waters in MMA too. Not only does he have a great build for the sport, but he's also been specialising in submissions for years now. Yes, we know that he's been doing so in pro wrestling, but who knows what he's been able to learn through years of training?

It may sound silly, but we feel like Joe could do some damage.