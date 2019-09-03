5 WWE Superstars who could join sides with Sasha Banks and Bayley

The RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch felt the wrath of Sasha Banks and Bayley on this week's RAW.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe finally saw Bayley embrace her dark side in shocking fashion.

Teaming with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to face the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, it wasn't long until Sasha Banks made her presence known, attacking The Man.

Instead of defending her tag partner, Bayley joined in with the beat down, leveling the Irish Superstar with a steel chair, and seemingly reuniting the Boss & Hug Connection.

The last time Bayley and Banks teamed up was at WrestleMania 35 when they lost the Women's Tag Team Titles, and though the two Superstars have made for a dynamic duo in the past, there could be room for one more star to join their group.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could join sides with Sasha Banks and Bayley.

#5 Naomi

The first-ever Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal winner has done little so far this year.

Naomi has been a part of the WWE's main roster for nearly a decade, and over the years has done plenty on RAW and SmackDown Live.

In 2017, Naomi would become the first-ever two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and the following year would become the very first Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal winner.

But over the past year or so, there has been little Naomi has done, as she seems to have become just another face on the roster.

Having Naomi turn heel and side with Bayley and Bliss could be a great opportunity for her to regain relevance on the roster.

It's been several years since Naomi was heel, but we're sure that the former Champion could quickly fit in the role again if pushed correctly.

