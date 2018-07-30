Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE Superstars who could legitimise the Universal Championship

James Sullivan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.63K   //    30 Jul 2018, 17:10 IST

The WWE Universal Championship received near universal (no pun intended) hatred when it was unveiled at SummerSlam a couple of years ago. Sadly it's image hasn't improved much since then.

Thanks to Brock Lesnar and his sporadic appearances on WWE television, the supposed main prize of the red brand has taken a back seat to the Intercontinental Title and the feuds that have spawned from it.

But, now that Brock Lesnar is apparently leaving WWE for the UFC, here are 5 potential superstars who could finally legitimise the Universal Championship.

#1 Roman Reigns

Lets get the obvious out of the way first.

Despite his less than stellar reputation with WWE fans, Roman Reigns has been a consistently active performer for years now. Unlike current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

While he is undoubtedly expected to win the title at SummerSlam - a fact that could take some sting out of the victory, Reigns' commitment to the WWE and his controversial standing will keep the fans talking and hopefully engaged with the Universal Title again.

#2 Kevin Owens

When Kevin Owens first won the Universal Title, the majority of fans were elated.

Not because it was the conclusion to a well thought out storyline, but because it was nice to see such a hard worker finally lift one of the top belts in WWE. Even if he was a heel.

Owens would go on to have a healthy and popular run with the title which unexpectedly came to an end at the hands of the veteran Goldberg.

If Owens does manage to lift the Money in the Bank contract from Braun Strowman and cash in effectively, we could be in for another lengthy KO reign. If his last reign is anything to go by, it would only help the stature of the Universal Title.

#3 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is arguably the most dominant force in modern WWE programming never to have won a world title. This could soon change though, if he chooses to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

Powerful, likeable and dedicated to his character, Strowman might be the perfect candidate to bring legitimacy back to the Universal Title.

It will inevitably happen at some point. But the real question is, when exactly will the Universal Title 'get these hands?'.

