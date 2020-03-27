5 WWE Superstars who could miss WrestleMania due to COVID-19

Some of WWE's biggest Superstars won't be part of WrestleMania!

COVID-19 continues to cause issues for WWE on the Road to WrestleMania

There are a number of faces that won't be seen at WrestleMania

Much of WrestleMania has already now been pre-recorded and many WWE fans are doing their utmost to avoid spoilers. The majority of WWE's roster has now returned home to their families with everything pre-recorded for the coming weeks.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the wrestling business and has hit WWE hard. It has forced the company to move WrestleMania to the Performance Center in Orland, Florida, without a crowd and without many members of their roster.

Even though WWE has still managed to include a huge number of matches for WrestleMania despite everything seemingly working against them, there are some WWE Superstars who definitely can't be part of the show. These are the stars who have made it clear that they can't work at present and one of them even revealed that whilst he isn't working, he isn't getting paid.

#5. Braun Strowman

I am and it sucks but I’m still working with charity’s to help get funds and supplies to people that can’t physically can’t go out and do it. — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 20, 2020

Braun Strowman hasn't been part of Friday Night SmackDown since WWE decided to re-schedule all of the shows and air them from The Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The former Intercontinental Champion isn't currently part of any storyline but is considered to be one of WWE's main stars. Hence, it comes as a huge shock that he isn't part of the WrestleMania card.

Strowman was part of this week's episode of The Bump where his bromance with Drake Maverick was revealed, but this is the only appearance Strowman has made for WWE in weeks. While he was away, he responded to a fan on social media to state that while he isn't working because he's a private contractor with WWE, he doesn't get paid.

The good news here is that Strowman has been spending his time helping deliver groceries within his neighborhood, as the United States continues to feel the pressure during this current crisis.

