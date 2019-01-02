5 WWE Superstars who could move to All Elite Wrestling

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.13K // 02 Jan 2019, 18:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks sign from the WWE?

It's finally here! After months of speculation, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Adam Page announced that they will be starting their own pro wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which will aim to be WWE's toughest competition yet, since the closure of WCW.

Tony Khan, the co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will serve as the President, with more details to be given in the days and months to come.

Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, along with Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll, to name a few, have had a dream run over the years in NJPW, ROH and other promotions from around the world, and they will look to capitalise on their indie fame to take on the might of the WWE.

With a brand of wrestling that has captured the imagination of pro wrestling fans around the world, these pro wrestlers have, over the years, offered a great alternative to their passionate fanbase. It remains to be seen if they can translate the same with the money that will be coming in from the Khan family as well as their TV deal.

As previously mentioned, the AEW will seek to offer pro wrestling fans an alternative from the WWE, and they could very well do it by signing a few current WWE Superstars. Here are some WWE Superstars All Elite Wrestling should sign:

#1 The Revival

The Revival

The signing of The Revival, the WWE tag team of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder who are currently on RAW, could be quite the coup, considering how great they are in the ring, and their great prowess on the mic.

Many WWE fans have been disappointed by the way the WWE creative team have used The Revival since their call-up to the main roster in 2017, after having put on great matches on NXT television, as well as holding the NXT Tag Team Championship twice.

The Young Bucks and The Revival have had a feud over the internet with both teams wanting a piece of each other inside the squared circle.

Advertisement

One day we’ll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 4, 2018

One day we’ll wrestle The Young Bucks & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 4, 2018

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement