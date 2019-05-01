5 WWE Superstars who could retire in 2019, and who they should face last

Will The Undertaker have his final match in WWE this year?

The WWE in 2019 is a young company, focussing on newer talent like Andrade, Braun Strowman, Ricochet and others.

But even though this is seemingly the case, there are still plenty of past legends who fans both young and old can enjoy seeing compete in the ring.

From former World Champions to Royal Rumble winners, there are plenty of older stars who can still elicit a reaction from the crowd.

As the old adage goes, all good things do indeed come to an end, and there will be a time when these WWE Superstars will have to have their final matches, some of which could take place this very year.

#5: Triple H

The Game is a 14-time World Champion and 2019 WWE Hall of Famer, but his career could end in 2019.

The Game has done it all inside the WWE

A multiple time World Champion, Triple H is also a former Intercontinental, Tag Team and European Champion, a King of the Ring winner and two-time Royal Rumble winner.

But if his shocking injury at Crown Jewel has taught us anything, is that the Game is getting old.

Despite an impressive showing at WrestleMania 35, it may be time for Triple H to hang up his boots for good, to focus on his role in NXT, and his growing position over the entire WWE.

With NXT in mind, perhaps Finn Balor should be the one to end the Cerebral Assassin's legendary career.

After all, it was Triple H who brought Balor into the company all those years ago, so having the Extraoridinary Man face the Game in his farewell match would come full circle.

