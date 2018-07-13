5 WWE Superstars who could retire soon

The Phenom has been around for a long time

WWE has been the most popular wrestling promotion since it came into the business. There have been many stars who made WWE as great as it is today.

Many of the superstars have worked in the WWE for more than two straight decades before retiring. If we look into the present, there are some WWE Superstars who may retire anytime soon.

Wrestling is one of the sports where many many legends are held responsible for the development of the promotion. For instance, WWE was made famous by wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Undertaker, etc, while New Japan Pro Wrestling was made famous by extremely talented wrestlers like AJ Styles, Finn Balor and the other wrestlers from the Bullet Club.

However, retirements can come anytime, when it comes to wrestling. The following are the Top 5 WWE Superstars who have done more than enough in the ring, and deserve a heartful retirement before getting out of shape. This list only features some elder wrestlers, and will not include the wrestlers dealing with injuries.

#5 Big Show

Big Show has been more than just a successful wrestler

When we talk about giant wrestlers, we always remember the World's Largest Athlete, the Big Show. Big Show is one of the wrestlers who are great as both heels, as well as babyfaces.

Big Show debuted back in the year 1995 in WCW as The Giant. Since then, he's been one of the greatest superstars WWE has ever produced.

He's seven feet tall, 400 pounder man, who is currently 46 years old. When one is such a giant man, the age surely matters.

Currently, he works for the RAW brand and his last appearance in a wrestling match was at the 4th September's episode of RAW, where he battled Braun Strowman.

Big Show will surely be considered as a legend in the WWE. However, his age may force him to retire as soon as in the latter half of this year.

He also suffered injuries, which may act as catalysts in ending his wrestling career.