5 WWE Superstars Who Could Turn Heel Coming Out Of WrestleMania 35

One of these men could turn heel

With WWE's biggest show of the year now officially being behind us, we can look ahead to what's next, and what could be next is a handful of heel turns that could take place at some point in the coming weeks.

WrestleMania 35 totally delivered in terms of giving the fans what they wanted, as both Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch were able to win their respective matches, thus leaving the event as the top superstar in their divisions.

But, WWE needs to create new challengers for almost every one of their titles, and one of the best ways to do so is by having someone turn heel, especially if the heel turn comes on the post-WrestleMania installment of either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown.

Vince McMahon typically likes to do something newsworthy coming out of his company's biggest show of the year, so here are a few big time heel turns that could happen at some point in the near future.

#5 and #4 Bayley & Sasha Banks

The first ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks, were not able to successfully defend their titles at WrestleMania 35, as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay walked out of the event as the new top team in the women's division.

While Bayley and Sasha are a pretty good babyface team, they would probably be more effective as a heel unit. Since being called up to the main roster, WWE hasn't done the best job with either of the two women as babyfaces, and some would argue that it's long past time for the company to turn the duo heel.

The only reason to not turn the team heel is if they're going to get an immediate rematch for the titles they lost on Sunday night, but if they end up losing the rematch, then we could see the team breakup via a Sasha Banks or a Bayley heel turn after the loss.

