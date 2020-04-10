5 WWE Superstars who could win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Money in the Bank has changed careers of WWE Superstars. Who's next in line this year?

Here are the five female Superstars who could win the MITB contract in May.

Sasha Banks is one of the leading contenders to win the match

WrestleMania 36 is in the history books now as the WWE Universe gears up to witness the 2020 edition of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Although this PPV is not a part of WWE's Big 4 group, it still has an essential place in the PPV calendar. Every year, WWE picks two deserving Superstars (one male and one female) to win the career-changing contract.

Over the last few years, Superstars like Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss and Bayley have won this contract and cashed in successfully to be crowned champions. This year, the battlefield is wide open on the women's side as almost everyone has tried their luck to dethrone the reigning champions Bayley (SmackDown) and Becky Lynch (RAW). However, both the female Superstars have been at the top for a long time.

The company is yet to announce the Superstars who will compete in the ladder match this year. But, here are the five female Superstars who could win the contract in May.

#5 Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is the only member of the horsewomen group, not holding a championship right now

The rumor mills have suggested that WWE is planning a feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Legit Boss was a part of the fatal five-way elimination match at WrestleMania 36, where she unexpectedly helped her best friend retain the gold.

Looking at the things that transpired at the Showcase of Immortals, there is a possibility that WWE may extend the storied friendship of Banks and Bayley on Friday nights. They could work like a well-oiled unit until Money in the Bank, where Sasha would overcome all the other female Superstars and win the ladder match.

Then, The Boss would silence the talks of a split by mentioning that she will cash in her contract on the RAW Women's Champion. She will tease a cash-in regularly on RAW, but when WWE returns to the regular arenas, Banks would turn on her friend, cash-in her contract and become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

This way, WWE can set up a long rivalry between the two best friends.

