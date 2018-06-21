5 WWE Superstars who Curt Hawkins could realistically end his losing streak against

Which person has WWE earmarked to lose against Hawkins?

Danny Hart ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 16:42 IST 6.49K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Curt Hawkins hasn't won any of his last 204 matches

In November 2016, Curt Hawkins recorded a shock victory over Apollo Crews when he defeated the Titus Worldwide member in exactly 100 seconds on an episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

At the time, you’d have been forgiven for thinking that the former Tag Team champion was set to receive a renewed push in the months that followed, especially considering how many “Face The Facts” vignettes aired every week prior to his return.

However, since that surprise win, Hawkins has competed in 204 matches, including live events, and he hasn’t won a single one of them, with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Bobby Roode on this week’s episode of Raw.

WWE’s serial loser has been involved in three matches on Raw in the last three weeks, compared to three Raw matches in nine months prior to that, so it looks like ‘The Streak’ is slowly becoming a weekly talking point on the show.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five possible opponents who Hawkins could end his unwanted losing run against in the not-too-distant future.

#5 Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin cost Curt Hawkins against James Harden

There’s a ready-made storyline in place for a potential match between Curt Hawkins and Baron Corbin over the next few weeks.

The Raw Constable began his new role earlier in June by interrupting a match between Hawkins and the unknown James Harden, causing a disqualification which meant the former Edgehead failed to win an unprecedented 200th match in a row.

Since then, there hasn’t been any interaction between the two on Raw, but Hawkins’ losing streak has become a regular feature on the show and, as we saw this past Monday, Corbin looks set to be on screen more than ever moving forward.

Wrestling fans love to hate Corbin, so if WWE decides to revive the story that began a couple of weeks ago, there wouldn’t be many better candidates to suffer an embarrassing loss against Hawkins than “The Lone Wolf”.