5 WWE Superstars who defeated Nia Jax in singles matches

Will Ronda Rousey join this elite club at Money In The Bank?

Danny Hart ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 19:17 IST

Nia Jax is preparing to defend her title against Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey will compete in her first televised WWE singles match when she challenges Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank.

The former UFC champ made her in-ring debut as a professional wrestler at WrestleMania 34 in April, exceeding expectations as she teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in an instant classic.

However, after setting the bar extremely high in her first WWE match, there is an immense amount of expectation on Ronda to produce something special when she takes on Nia, who only recently won the Raw Women’s title by defeating Alexa Bliss at ‘Mania.

Purely from a storyline perspective, the odds of “The Baddest Woman On The Planet” leaving Chicago with the title don’t look good, not only because Nia has just become champion but also because she doesn’t lose in one-on-one matches very often.

In this article, let’s take a look at the only five women who have defeated “The Irresistible Force” in NXT and WWE.

#5 Mickie James

Mickie James' only victory over Nia Jax came via disqualification

Mickie James felt the wrath of Nia Jax on multiple occasions as Alexa Bliss’ sidekick in the build-up to WrestleMania 34, but the veteran did at least claim one victory against her former rival when the roles were reversed six months earlier.

In October 2017, with Mickie playing a face and Nia playing a heel, the six-time WWE Women’s champion prepared for her title match against Alexa at TLC by facing the current Raw Women’s champion on an episode of Raw.

When it looked like Mickie was about to get a clean win following a DDT from the middle rope, Alexa interfered and broke up the pinfall to save Nia, meaning Mickie picked up the victory via disqualification.

Mickie would go on to have the last laugh, though, as she thwarted an attack from Alexa at ringside following the match and escaped unscathed.