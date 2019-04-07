5 WWE Superstars who demolished their own career with a terrible mistake

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 953 // 07 Apr 2019, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These superstars probably made a huge mistake

Working for the biggest wrestling promotion in this world is a pleasure. Not every wrestler gets a chance to work in WWE and those who do always seek for a big opportunity.

In many instances, we have learned about superstars undermining others for their own gain, but that's just not limited to it. From Shawn Michaels to Triple H and John Cena to Randy Orton, every big superstar is accused of ruining the careers of young talents.

While I don't know if any of these wrestlers had destroyed someone else's career or not, I have seen some wrestlers ending their own careers in the worst way possible.

It might be the strangest thing you have heard today, but it is indeed true that some of these wrestlers destroyed their own future in WWE. So without further ado, here is a list of 5 such superstars.

#5 Big Cass

Big Cass should have controlled his ego

Big Cass could have become one of the biggest heels in today's WWE, but his lousy attitude proved to be a kiss of death for him.

Cass joined WWE in 2011 and worked in its developmental territories till 2012 before becoming Enzo Amore’s tag team partner. At first, it seemed like an odd pairing, but somehow, Amore and Cass got the job done.

This team lasted till 2017 and then Cass turned on his partner, Enzo. The duo then feuded with each other for some months before Enzo got fired from the WWE due to sexual allegations made against him.

However, it didn't affect Cass as he continued working for the company. After the 2018 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE surprisingly fired Cass. If rumours were to be taken into consideration, then it was probably due to his bad attitude towards WWE officials.

Cass could have become a popular heel superstar in WWE today. However, his lack of professionalism - something Vince McMahon doesn't like, cost him his career with the company.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement