5 WWE superstars who deserve a main event push and 4 who don't

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 427 // 18 Oct 2018, 23:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The future of the company

WWE is currently in the midst of the New Era, where a number of developments are made like never seen or done before in the past, and the same applies to the superstars and the storylines they are involved in.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With some of the older established main eventers' stepping out of the limelight and receiving far less grueling schedules than they used to in the past, the WWE is currently in the process of choosing a number of their new talents for the future, and promoting them to replace those said older guys in the main event scene. It's a step in the right direction as the WWE currently has a roster full of exceptional talents, and future stars in the making.

This includes guys like Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Aj Styles, Daniel Bryan, etc among others have been the focal point of the show in the recent times.

Some of the guys in the Raw, and SmackDown Live locker rooms deserve a shot at the top of the card, whereas some of the others have no business being anywhere near the top.

Stay tuned, as this list divulges five current WWE wrestlers who are deserving of the main event push and four who aren't.

#5 Deserving- A Member of the New day

One of the more deserving candidates

The New day has been in the tag team title picture ever since the formation of the team and has been one of the best in the recent memory. Their ability to connect with the WWE Universe is brilliant, and their mic skills are one among the best.

But they didn't have any singles push for a major title till now, and they certainly deserve more especially Kofi Kingston, who has been in the WWE for more than a decade now and has been a workhorse for the company ever since.

Big E too, is a talented wrestler, and he is still young and destined for great things ahead. He has been rumored for a singles push for some time now but has not materialized yet.

1 / 9 NEXT